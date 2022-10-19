WWE Wanted Billy Gunn to Be Part of DX’s 25th Anniversary Celebration on RAW

D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW, and the show’s finale featured a reunion of Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg.

Billy Gunn from AEW, however, was not present for the occasion. According to reports, WWE did consider trying to recruit Gunn for the reunion, but that didn’t end up happening.

Road Dogg gave an explanation for his longtime tag team partner’s absence on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast:

“It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too. In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren’t either. We wanted the band, all that we could get back together. Chyna is there in spirit. That didn’t happen. From what I understand, and I’m not in those inner circles anymore, and for my sanity rightfully so and thankful. I don’t know the exact reason, but I was told everything that we could do was done, and we couldn’t come together.”

Road Dogg continued, “During the day prior, I texted him, ‘Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?’ He said, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s awesome.’ Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn’t happy either. It just didn’t work, no matter what. I understand. Whatever. I understand we’re [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn’t live it with us. I’m sorry for that. I know he is too.”

Gunn’s current alliance with The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and their scissoring gimmick were referenced by RAW announcer Corey Graves, even though Gunn was not specifically mentioned during the segment.

