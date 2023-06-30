WWE Wants To Make NXT More Unpredictable

WWE CEO Nick Khan is credited with the current NXT strategy, which involves using main roster stars in NXT to work with the younger talent and help boost NXT ratings.

The most recent was WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who appeared on this week’s show for backstage segments. Seth Rollins successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker last week.

They will be working alongside AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, Natalya, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke, and other main roster stars in NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan right now is to have more NXT talent on main roster shows and main roster talent on NXT to get the audience more familiar with NXT talent. They also want to increase the unpredictability of NXT.

Meltzer stated, “The idea is to make NXT more unpredictable with the idea of who may show up and also use talent that they aren’t doing anything with on the main roster to appear regularly in NXT.”

Meltzer stated that the goal is for NXT to be considered a true third brand, which Khan has stated publicly.