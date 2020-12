During an interview with ESPN.com, Ric Flair commented on the WWE Hall of Fame:

“WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando. It’s been delayed too, due to COVID.”

“They’ve been tremendous to me in so many different levels. But I’m after them now to give me a thing for the entertainment wing of the HOF.”

Flair also mentioned that WWE wants to use his golden robe for the physical Hall of Fame location.

