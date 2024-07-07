WWE World Heavyweight Title Match Official For SummerSlam

Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank PLE was a historic moment as The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest, with his sheer determination, successfully retained his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, with a twist of outside interference from CM Punk.

The excitement didn’t end there. Moments later, it was officially announced that El Campeon will defend his championship against the formidable 2024 WWE King of the Ring winner, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, at the highly anticipated SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2024, a spectacle not to be missed, is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, at the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.