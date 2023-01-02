WWE WrestleMania 39 Nearly Sold Out

WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.”

WWE has sold nearly 100,000 tickets for the show despite the fact that no matches have been announced. The SoFi Stadium has a maximum seating capacity of over 100,000 people, but the stage set and other production areas will occupy some of those seats.

The venue is currently set up for 51,146 fans per night for WrestleMania.

The show is nearly sold out, according to WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales. The first night has 49,584 tickets distributed, with 1,562 remaining and 3,164 for sale on the secondary market, while the second night has 50,114 tickets distributed, with 1,032 remaining and 3,246 for resale.

WWE is attempting to fill WrestleMania 39. They intend to bring in celebrities and a number of top names. Following his successful return at WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin is reportedly open to accepting offers for WrestleMania 39. WWE is still hoping to bring in The Rock for a match against Roman Reigns.

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is reportedly scheduled to wrestle Logan Paul at the show.