WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Backstage News & Notes

A couple of quick behind-the-scenes notes have surfaced coming out of the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event this past Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Bayley celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday, June 15, 2024 with a good present in the form of a successful WWE Women’s Championship defense against hometown star Piper Niven at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event.

Immediately after the victory, the WWE veteran was met by a number of other WWE Superstars and personalities at Gorilla position for a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song.

WWE is now using an audio decibel meter behind-the-scenes at big events, such as the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show on 6/15, to measure noise levels.

Audio decibel meters are used to measure the intensity of noise, music, and other sounds. A typical meter consists of a microphone for picking up the sound and converting it into an electrical signal, followed by electronic circuitry for operating on this signal so that the desired characteristics can be measured.

