Triple H Says Alba Fyre Family Tragedy Played No Part In WWE Women’s Tag Title Change

It has been a whirlwind 30-day period for Alba Fyre.

As noted, Fyre, real name Kayleigh Rae, suffered a family tragedy last month that resulted in the passing of her mother.

Saturday was an emotional day for Alba Fyre, as seen by her reaction to she and Isla Dawn’s upset victory in the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship triple-threat tag-team tilt at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Fyre was visibly emotional after the bout, as her parents were involved a fatal tragedy last month. Her mother, Bridgeen Mitchell, died while on vacation in Florida last month after she and Fyre’s father, Ronnie, were hit by a vehicle on May 17 while visiting her in Orlando.

At the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged the situation.

According to the WWE Chief Content Officer, Fyre’s family tragedy played no part in the company’s decision to have Fyre and Dawn defeat Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships in front of their hometown fans in Glasgow this weekend.

After the international PLE wrapped up, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley surfaced on social media with a message sent to Fyre.

“I admire you so much, Alba,” wrote Bayley. “Congratulations to our NEW women’s tag champs!”

Additionally, Levesque shared a photo of himself backstage with the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions along with a message.

“Congratulations to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre on a massive, statement-making hometown victory,” Levesque wrote via X. “What a night for your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

For those who missed the show, check out our detailed WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Results – June 15, 2024.