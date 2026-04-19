WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One Attendance Hits Over 50,000

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena made a special appearance as the host of WrestleMania 42 to announce the attendance for night one, held on Saturday.

Cena came out before the main event to reveal that the attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was 50,816.

As of Thursday evening, the latest report indicated that night one had an attendance of 44,319. By that morning, the figure had increased to 50,386.

A significant topic of discussion leading up to this year’s WrestleMania was the slower ticket sales compared to last year’s event, which also took place at Allegiant Stadium. Last year, the attendance for night one was reported at 61,467, and Shawn Michaels announced it as a sell-out for the venue.