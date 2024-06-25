WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain Documentary To Premiere On July 3

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary special will premiere on Wednesday, July 3rd, on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The upcoming documentary will cover everything leading up to this year’s WrestleMania XL premium live event and how major storylines shifted backstage, most notably the decision to go with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match for the main event over The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. WWE: WrestleMania XL Behind The Curtain was initially set to premiere the week after The Show Of Shows, but the documentary was delayed due to the amount of footage that was shot.