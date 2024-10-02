WWE’s Contract With San Antonio For 2023 Royal Rumble Featured A Period Of Exclusivity

According to Brendan Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE’s contract with the city of San Antonio to host the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE featured an exclusivity period. Thurston mentioned that he received a copy of the contract between the WWE and the city of San Antonio regarding the use of the Alamodome for the PLE, and the contract included a clause prohibiting the facility from being used for any other wrestling event for 90 days after the Rumble.

WWE had initially filed a complaint against the Texas Attorney General seeking to prevent the release of the contract, arguing that it would hurt their San Antonio’s ability to compete for similar events, however WWE pulled the lawsuit last month.