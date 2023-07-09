WWE’s “Terror Twins” (Photo), Best WWE IG Photos, SummerSlam Logo History, Nash/Benjamin

– Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day posed for a Mr. and Ms. Money In The Bank photo backstage at WWE television earlier this week. “Mami” shared the picture via her official Twitter page on Saturday, along with a caption that read, “Terror twins.” Check it out below.

– With this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event fast-approaching on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan, WWE is asking fans what they think is the best WWE SummerSlam logo in company history. Check out the compilation of past SummerSlam logos via the tweet embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter feed.

– Also new on WWE’s official Twitter feed is a link to the weekly digital feature, “Best WWE Photos on Instagram,” which features a complete photo gallery of images posted by WWE Superstars and personalities on their various Instagram pages throughout the past week. Check it out below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/oDPiIoegmT pic.twitter.com/dl4InWD9BL — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2023

– Finally, WWE took some time on their official Twitter page on Sunday to wish WWE legends Kevin Nash and Shelton Benjamin a happy birthday. The two longtime pro wrestling veterans each celebrated a birthday today. Check out the posts below.