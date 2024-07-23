Xavier Woods Breaks 10-Year Streak On Monday’s WWE Raw

The New Day (Big E, Kingston, and Xavier Woods) have been together since 2016 and have won multiple WWE championships. However, in recent years, the group has been used in a different manner due to Big E’s absence.

Since sustaining a neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown while taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside, the former WWE Champion has been out of action. He landed on his neck and fractured the C1 and C6 vertebrae. It’s unclear whether he’ll be medically cleared.

Since then, Woods and Kingston have been a regular tag team on SmackDown and Raw. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Woods teamed up with Otis and Akira Tozawa in a six-man tag team match against The Final Testament, but they lost.

According to WWE Stats, this was Woods’ first tag team match in a decade without Big E and/or Kingston as partners. Prior to this Raw episode, he had previously worked a match where he did not team with Woods or Kingston, which was on Main Event, where he was R-Truth’s partner.