Xavier Woods Not Medically Cleared For Next Week’s RAW After Chair Spot Last Night

Don’t expect to see Xavier Woods in the ring next week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

The New Day member took to Twitter (X) on Tuesday and wrote about having a steel chair thrown into his face this week and how it has resulted in him not being cleared to compete on next week’s show.

“Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash,” he said. “Doctors orders, no wrestling next week.”

Woods continued, “Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I’ll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!”

