Don’t expect to see Xavier Woods at any upcoming WWE Holiday Live Tour events.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the New Day member has been pulled from the road due to an injury he is dealing with.

This would explain why Kofi Kingston appeared by himself as Kofi Claus on this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW show from Des Moines, Iowa.

The exact nature of Woods’ injury and timetable for his return is unknown at this time.

