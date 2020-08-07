Xavier Woods Talks Popping Vince McMahon, Kofi Kingston Winning The WWE Title

Xavier Woods made an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Popping Vince McMahon: I decided why don’t I bring out the trombone to the ring with me. I may never get another chance to bring it out onto TV with me. Kofi and Big E are having a match and I’m on the floor, as per usual (laughs). So I have the trombone and I’m thinking to myself what would make the guys laugh. I just started randomly playing the trombone during the match and during the commercial break the cameraman walked up to me. He said Vince is dying laughing in the back, he loves the trombone, keep playing it. Vince had tears in his eyes and he was screaming laughing, he loved it that much. When we got to the back he said, “Forever, forever, you will always be bringing out the trombone to the ring with you.”

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship: That was legitimately one of the greatest moments of life. I didn’t even want to know what the end was going to be. When me and Big E were watching the match at ringside we had no idea what was going to happen. To be apart of something like that was one of the coolest things ever. I was a complete and total emotional wreck because we did it. We did it as a team and as friends.