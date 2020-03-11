XFL Releases A Statement Regarding The Coronavirus

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement regarding the Coronavirus:
“The health and well-being of Washingtonians during the COVID-19 outbreak remains our top priority.
Starting today, we will prohibit events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow the spread of this virus.”
As a result of this announcement, the XFL announced the following:
XFL statement regarding LA-Seattle gamehttps://t.co/IhWkpD6eM4 pic.twitter.com/XRVNUXu8gS
— XFL (@xfl2020) March 11, 2020