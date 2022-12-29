Xia Brookside Returns to STARDOM and Forms New Faction

Following her departure from WWE, former NXT star Xia Brookside has returned to STARDOM.

Brookside and Mariah May were ringside for the Cosmic Angels’ match against Donna Del Mondo at Thursday’s STARDOM Dream Queendom 2 event, alongside Mina Shirakawa. Click here for complete results.

Shirakawa attacked Sayaka after Shirakawa and Unagi Sayaka won. They revealed that the group’s name would be ‘Club Venus.’ Brookside expressed her excitement to be back with STARDOM in a post-match interview.

Brookside is the daughter of WWE Performance Center coach and wrestling veteran Robbie Brookside. She last wrestled for STARDOM in July 2019 at the Takoaka 5th Anniversary Show, after which she signed a deal with WWE after making her debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

She primarily wrestled for the NXT UK brand until her release by WWE in the summer, following the announcement of the brand’s hiatus in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe.