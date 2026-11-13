Xia Brookside’s TNA Contract Reportedly Set To Expire

Another notable TNA Wrestling star could be approaching free agency, as former Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside’s contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2026.

According to Fightful Select, Brookside’s current agreement with TNA runs through the end of December, with both sides already holding discussions regarding a potential contract extension.

TNA has reportedly presented Brookside with a new offer in hopes of retaining her services. However, there is currently no indication that an agreement is close to being finalized.

If the two sides are unable to reach terms, Brookside is expected to explore her options elsewhere once her existing deal expires.

Brookside previously competed for WWE as part of the NXT UK brand before joining TNA, where she became a prominent member of the Knockouts division. Her father, veteran wrestler Robbie Brookside, continues to work for WWE as a trainer.

While her family connection and previous experience with the company could make a WWE return an option, there has been no indication that WWE has expressed interest in bringing her back.

For the time being, Brookside remains under contract with TNA and is scheduled to participate in several upcoming television tapings.

Her contract situation comes amid several other notable developments involving the promotion’s roster as TNA approaches the end of the year.

Former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel recently revealed that his own TNA agreement is also scheduled to expire in December. Miguel signed consecutive six-month contracts during 2026 and has expressed interest in remaining with the company under a longer-term deal.

Meanwhile, former TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee has reportedly departed the promotion and is already involved in discussions with another major wrestling company.

The developments raise questions about how TNA’s roster could change heading into 2027, particularly within its Knockouts division.

Brookside’s immediate future remains undecided, with negotiations reportedly ongoing and TNA still hoping to secure a new agreement.

Unless an extension is reached, she could become one of the more recognizable female free agents available when the new year begins.

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