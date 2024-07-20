Xia Li Had Her MMA Fighting Debut Set While Under Contract With WWE

Former WWE star Xia Li (Xia Zhao) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including how WWE made her cancel a previously scheduled MMA bout when she was still part of the NXT roster.

Li said, “I’ve wanted to fight for many years. Last time, I was in NXT. I almost got a fight, but they found out, so I had to cancel. I called my coach, ‘When is the next fight?’ ‘August.’ ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That was the first thing after I got released. I called my coach.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.