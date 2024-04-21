Xyon Quinn Comments On His Recent Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released a total of 5 talents a little while back including Xyon Quinn.

Quinn took to his official Instagram and commented on his release from the WWE.

Quinn wrote, “The comeback is always greater than the setback. 90 days.”

In the video shared, Quinn said, “I remember my first fight.” “The way it felt. The way I hurt his heart beat faster and faster, his eyes so wide. I never felt so powerful. So alive.”

“When he begged me to stop, I remember that… I just snapped. That happened sometimes. I try to control it, but I guess I’m a little unpredictable, unhinged, you might say, I’m a ghost. Boo.”

