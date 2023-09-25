Yulisa Leon Comments On Her WWE Departure

Yulisa Leon has broken her silence regarding her WWE release.

As noted, Leon was among the 25 WWE and NXT Superstars released by the company. On her various social media channels, Leon issued the following statement regarding her departure from the company.

To my dear fans and general public.



No price is too high to fight for what you are and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams.



I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler).



I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract.



I will let you know the reasons at a later time & I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me.



I am still focused on my next projects, expect to hear from me very soon.