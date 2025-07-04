Zelina Vega Recalls Surprising Moment Before Her US Title Victory

WWE star Zelina Vega appeared on the Lightweights podcast to discuss various topics, including when she learned about her upcoming victory for the Women’s U.S. Title.

Vega said, “So first of all, I didn’t even know [I was winning] until like a good hour before the show, so it’s one of those things where you don’t really believe it until you hear that. When I heard my name, this is like the moment you notice I started to get emotional.”

On being in the moment:

“On the ramp, that’s when I started to get emotional about it. Still when I pinned her, I was still in the moment and not really thinking. I was in work mode, and then all of a sudden I became Thea on the ramp. That was the moment. It was insane. It was just something that you don’t really plan to feel and then all of a sudden you’re just like I’m eight years old again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.