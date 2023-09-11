Zelina Vega Reflects On Her Dad Passing Away In The 9/11 Attacks, & More

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Vega talked about her dad dying in the 9/11 attacks:

“It’s weird because you would think that every year that it would get easier and I wish I could say that it does, but it really doesn’t. I think it’s especially weird when people who are younger than me who hadn’t experienced it or been a part of it can post videos of it so casually and talk about it as a casualty and I’m like, man, it’s almost like you get stabbed every time. That’s the days I like to stay off of social media.”

“That’s especially why, and I hate to say like on social media on a day like today, because it is exactly that. It’s who can pretend they care the most, who can, you know, post the greatest, whatever, and, and for me, it’s days like this I like to just be surrounded by the people that I know that care and the people who genuinely are there for my family and I’ve had to find ways cope and deal with it myself.”

If she feels she should have won the WWE Women’s Championship in Puerto Rico or based on her 9/11 story:

“I’d like to think that maybe part of it has to do with the fact that they wouldn’t want to do it just to do it because of the day, if that makes sense. You know, like I think either way, you’re gonna get ‘Oh, they only gave it to her because it’s 9/11 and they wanted to throw her a bone after blah, blah, blah happened’, or, ‘Oh, they gave it to her in Puerto Rico because she’s from there.’ I’d like to think that they wanted to give it to me because I deserve it, and that’s what I’m looking for. I don’t want to be thrown a bone because, you know, this is a sympathy bone that you get on the day. As much as it would be literally everything I could have wanted, I want to get it because I deserve it.”

What keeps her going:

“I think a part of it definitely is feeling unfulfilled in this way because I started it because of him. I started it because I made a promise, and even when I did get let go in 2020, I felt unfulfilled. I felt like I didn’t complete my promise and I still don’t feel like I have been told that’s complete. I think because I genuinely feel like it will happen, I still keep going. You know, I have that. I have my husband who supports me so, so much, and my family does and they were in the crowd on Saturday. I just feel like I have so many reasons to look forward that it’s, I don’t feel like it’s complete yet.”