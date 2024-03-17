Zelina Vega Reveals Her Dream WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

WWE star Zelina Vega recently spoke with Scott Fishman of SEScoops on a number of topics including what her dream match would be for this year’s WrestleMania.

Vega said, “I know what I would want for WrestleMania.” “In my head, and maybe clip this because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first. I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey [Mysterio] and Carlito and Joaquin [Wilde] and Cruz [del Toro] against Santos [Escobar], Elektra [Lopez], and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss.

“That match would be incredible, even if it’s just me and Rey against goon #1 and goon #2. I think it’d be really cool to just be able to say, ‘Man, I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That’s my hero, that’d be crazy.’ That’s what I would want.”