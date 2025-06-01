Zelina Vega Reveals Which WWE Star Lives Just Across From Her

The now-iconic “La Chancla” moment from Zelina Vega’s emotional clash with Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico nearly didn’t happen—until Ripley pushed for it.

During a recent appearance on the Ring The Bell podcast, Vega shared that the flip-flop spot, which became an instant fan-favorite, was originally pitched for another superstar.

“It wasn’t going to be initially. I wanted to give it to Rey [Mysterio] so that he can spank Dominik with it. That was my initial plan,” Vega said, referencing Rey’s WrestleMania match with his son. “We just didn’t talk about it again.”

However, the idea resurfaced in jest before Backlash—only for Ripley to take it seriously.

“I kind of jokingly brought it up for Backlash, and we’re just like, ‘No, we gotta do it for Rhea,’ because my aim is really sh*t,” Vega laughed. “She [Ripley] was like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re going to have to do it now.’ She pushed for that the most. I brought it up and had the idea, but she was very adamant about doing it.”

Vega’s Backlash performance in front of her Puerto Rican home crowd remains one of the most emotional moments of her career.

“Throughout that whole match, I don’t remember anything other than emotion. It just felt like a roller coaster of insanity,” she said.

The “La Chancla” spot resonated so strongly that it made its way into WWE 2K video games.

“It was so popular, ended up in the game, I know, which is crazy,” Vega shared. “Dakota Kai even joked about wanting to use the sandal in the game instead of a hammer.”

Vega also revealed a fun behind-the-scenes detail about her relationship with Ripley.

“She’s my neighbor, bro. Like, she lives literally across the street from me… I lived there first, and then she moved next to me,” Vega laughed. “That’s how much she is obsessed with me.”

The “La Chancla” moment not only gave fans a culturally charged highlight but also underscored the chemistry and creative collaboration between Vega and Ripley.

