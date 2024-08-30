Zilla Fatu On Booker T: “He’s Like A Pops I Never Had”

Zilla Fatu, Umaga’s son, had a conversation with the Bill Apter on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestle Binge. Many believe Zilla will eventually appear in WWE, maybe as part of The Bloodline storyline.

On Paul Heyman:

“Paul Heyman is always going to be our wise man. I don’t care what nobody says. When retires or whatever you guys want to call it, Paul Heyman is going to go down as one of the best creative minds in professional wrestling.”

On Booker T:

“He’s like a pops I never had. When I came home from prison after doing six years, he took me in and he guided me in the right direction and made sure I was good, made sure my mom was good, made sure my brothers were good. If you guys don’t know, Booker has been tapped in with the Samoan dynasty for a long time. Booker is like a brother to my uncles, you know, my aunties.”



