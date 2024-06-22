Zilla Fatu Posts Cryptic Message Following Jacob Fatu’s WWE Debut

Umaga’s son, Zila Fatu, was among those watching Friday’s episode of SmackDown to witness Jacob Fatu’s arrival.

Zilla debuted in the wrestling business last year with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. His late father, like cousins The Usos and Roman Reigns, is from the Anoa’i family and worked for WWE in the 2000s under various gimmicks, the first of which was Jamal as part of the Three Minute Warning tag team with cousin Rosey.

He later had a run as the Umaga character, where he was pushed as a main eventer before becoming an upper mid-carder and winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. He also had a major feud with John Cena.

Jacob saved Solo Sikoa by laying out Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens before hitting a splash off the top rope, sending Rhodes through the announce table.

Zilla shared a message on Instagram Stories saying, ‘See you soon……’. There have been no reports of WWE signing Zilla or even presenting him with an offer. However, in previous interviews, he stated that he hopes to join the WWE because he does not want to ‘break the cycle’ of Bloodline members signing with the promotion.