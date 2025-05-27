Zoey Stark Issues Update On Post-Surgery Recovery

WWE Raw Superstar Zoey Stark has officially begun her road to recovery. In an encouraging update shared via her Instagram Stories, Stark announced she’s on “Day One” of her comeback journey following recent knee surgery.

The injury occurred during the May 19th edition of Monday Night Raw, where Stark sustained the damage while attempting a springboard missile dropkick. Backstage reports at the time indicated serious concern, with fears that she may have suffered a significant tear requiring surgery — which has now been confirmed.

While no official timetable has been set for her in-ring return, this update marks the beginning of her rehabilitation process. Stark’s determination and work ethic are well known among fans and peers alike, and many are hopeful for a full recovery.

We send our best wishes to Zoey Stark during her rehab and look forward to seeing her back in action when the time is right.