Zoey Stark Shares Positive Update On Her Recovery During WWE Absence

WWE star Zoey Stark suffered a serious knee injury during the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW, where she participated in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. She subsequently underwent surgery to repair her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and has been sidelined since.

Recently, Stark provided an encouraging update on her recovery through her official Twitter (X) account. Initially, she was concerned that she would need a scope to clean her knee, but she no longer faces that situation. Stark also shared that she now has a full range of motion and is eager to return to the ring.

In her heartfelt message, Stark detailed the challenging journey of her recovery and acknowledged that the injury has tested her in multiple ways. There is currently no information on when Zoey Stark will make her return to WWE television, but updates will be shared as they become available.

Stark wrote, “This injury tested me in ways I didn’t expect. Progress doesn’t always look pretty. It just takes consistency, patience, and faith. Counting the days till I’m back #WWERaw #WWE”

She then said the following on the video, “What’s up, guys? Just wanted to hop on here and give everyone a quick update. From the last video, one of the reasons why I was having a hard time was because I was told that either I would have to get a scope done, which is where they go in and clean out my knee and any scar tissue, or two, get a manipulation under anesthesia. One of the reasons was that I didn’t have a full range of motion, and that would have pushed my recovery back. I was so upset and having a really hard time with it. But now we are back on track. That did not have to happen, thank God. Now, I’m running, I’m jumping, and I have a full range of motion. Things are going great, honestly. I’m happy. I’m blessed. I really, really can’t wait to get back into the ring and get back to you guys. So, that’s all, Stark Out!”