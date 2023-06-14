Zoey Stark Talks About Going To Charlotte Flair For Advice

Zoey Stark recently appeared as a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about going to Charlotte Flair for advice, as well as how she wants to headline WrestleMania.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On often going to Charlotte Flair for advice: “With Charlotte, I’ll send her a clip or a video and ask for certain critiques, and she gives me her time, and she’s willing to help me out as much as possible. Charlotte has been a big help for me.”

On wanting to become one of the company’s top stars and headline WrestleMania: “I want to be one of the top women. I want to be up there with Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair. I want to be one of the tops to where, when you think of WWE, you think of Zoey Stark. So that’s, that’s my number one goal. But of course, we all want a Main Event WrestleMania at some point in our careers.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.