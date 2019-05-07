Double or Nothing: AEW Warms Up The Engines

Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), the All Elite Wrestling will make its debut show, Double or Nothing, and we are ready to bet, perhaps with a comeon voucher code, that the event will have millions of fans around the world talking at length.

After several years, in fact, it finally seems that the WWE has a potential rival in the field of sports entertainment. After the long war with the WCW at the end of the 1990s, the McMahon family experienced a period of almost total monopoly if we exclude TNA’s failed attempt to oppose the supremacy of the Stamford Federation.

Technically speaking, AEW really has everything to challenge the power of the WWE, of course in the medium to long term. On the one hand, there is the economic power of entrepreneurs Shahid Khan and Tony Khan, on the other hand the ability to be in this business of Matt and Nick Jackson (known as The Young Bucks) and Cody Rhodes. The three are part of a group called “The Elite” and the decision to create a federation comes after the great success of “All In”, a self-produced show held last September 1 and which recorded a sold-out with more than 10,000 tickets sold in less than half an hour.

Obviously, between doing a single successful show and turning into a federation capable of competing with the WWE there are many steps to take, but the first steps taken are in the right direction. The AEW roster, in addition to the names already mentioned has already collected many superstars of absolute value and at Double or Nothing there will already be a dream match that alone is worth the cost of pay per view. Chris Jericho, surely one of the most authoritative superstars of the last 20 years, will face Kenny Omega, true idol of the indie circuits of Wrestling and also of the Japanese fans. In recent years, Omega has been fighting in Japan where it has been noted as one of the most spectacular wrestlers currently in the business. The AEW managed to snatch him from the WWE after a long negotiation and so we really expect a lot from him. Together with Jericho, he is the star that shines more in the roster of the AEW.

Another highly anticipated match at Double or Nothing is as a couple between the aforementioned Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix), undoubtedly two of the most valid tag teams in recent years. The match between Cody and Dusty Runnels, the two brothers sons of the legend Dusty Rhodes, is also interesting.

Looking beyond Double or Nothing, the AEW seems very close to closing a television contract in the U.S. with a large network. It’s said that it could be a channel of the Turner group and obviously this element immediately brings to mind the WWE’s “war” with the WCW, which was part of the giant led by Ted Turner himself.

WWE hasn’t spent many words for the AEW, obviously not to give it free visibility, but the recent announcement that Bill Goldberg will participate in the next show of the Federation in Saudi Arabia, after it seemed that the former world champion was approaching All Elite Wrestling, suggests that in Stamford the situation of the new potential competitor is closely monitored.