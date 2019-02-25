Update On Jeff Jarrett Lawsuit Against Anthem

In an update on Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Impact Wrestling’s parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment, court documents show that Anthem deleted Global Force Wrestling Amped footage (around 16 hours) that had cost around $4.8 million to produce.

Yup, Anthem deleted every single master of the GFW Amped tapings “in the normal course of business…in order to free up storage space on Anthem Wrestling’s systems.”

