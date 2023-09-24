WWE Announces New Matches For Next Tuesday’s NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 “go-home” installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show, WWE has announced a handful of new matches for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/26 episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs, Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer, as well as Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy.

Additionally, former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Strattom has been announced for the show ahead of her Extreme Rules match for reigning title-holder Becky Lynch at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

Previously announced for the show is Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima in a NXT Tag-Team Championship Eliminator, Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin, Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match, and the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 contract signing for the NXT Championship showdown between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov.

Check out the announcements for the new matches for Tuesday’s NXT on USA show below, and make sure to join us here on 9/26 for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.