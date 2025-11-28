AAA Alianzas Results – November 28, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s AAA Alianzas event at the Auditorio GNP Seguros from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Puebla, Mexico:

– Jack Cartwheel defeated Elio LeFleur and Chris Carter in a AAA Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match.

– Las Toxicas (Lady Flammer and La Hiedra) defeated Faby Apache and Lola Vice in a Tag Team Match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio cut a promo hyping up Guerrera de Titanes.

– La Parka, Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa defeated Galeno Del Mal and LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. After the match, LWO knocked Del Mal out of the ring following an argument.

– El Hijo del Vikingo cut a promo.

– El Grande Americano defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in a Singles Match with help from Los Americanos (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano. After the match, Vikingo brawled with Dragon Kid until WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made his way out and played peacemaker. Vikingo then got in a cheap shot, but was laid out by Dragon Kid to close the show.