AAA Stars Backstage At RAW Amid Growing WWE–AAA Crossover

The partnership between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide continues to expand, with two of AAA’s standout stars spotted backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia.

According to a new report from Fightful Español, both El Hijo del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana arrived in Philadelphia early Monday morning, just 48 hours after competing at AAA’s marquee event, Triplemanía XXXIII.

The report notes that Vikingo, the former AAA Mega Champion, is present to advance his ongoing rivalry with WWE’s Dominik Mysterio. Their feud is expected to play a central role at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event.

Fightful further reports that Mr. Iguana is expected to appear “sporadically” on WWE programming moving forward.

Sources indicate WWE officials have been “very happy with his work,” and this move is part of a larger strategy for a “semi-regular integration of AAA talent” into WWE shows.

This marks the latest step in WWE’s cross-promotional push following its acquisition of AAA earlier this year, which has already led to high-profile crossover moments on both sides.

