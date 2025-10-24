Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized Due To Serious Health Issues

Pro wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher is currently hospitalized due to serious health issues, according to the official Twitter (X) account of The Book Pro Wrestler.

The announcement reads, “🙏 Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized at 84. The Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues. One of wrestling’s most feared figures, Abdullah helped shape the sport from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond. Send your prayers, love, and strength his way tonight. ❤️”

Abdullah’s professional wrestling career spanned over 50 years and included stints in various organizations such as the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance), AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling), and the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico, along with several other promotions. He is well-known for his influence in the realm of hardcore wrestling and for incorporating martial arts into his matches.

Abdullah has achieved numerous title reigns throughout his career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. In recent years, he has faced several health challenges and was hospitalized during the summer of 2024.