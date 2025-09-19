Adam Copeland Comments On Potential Final Match With John Cena

Adam “Edge” Copeland recently spoke with Rock 95 Barrie about whether he had any interest in sharing the ring with John Cena again during Cena’s retirement run. Copeland was candid in his response, saying that while the idea might sound appealing, he feels their history is best left as it is.

“No, we had the chance. I was still there, and it just didn’t feel like it was going to work out,” Copeland explained. “And I also think there’s a part of it where you remember it fondly. And you get us in there now, it would be different. You know, it would be a lot more storytelling. It would be a different way of presenting to us, which may throw people off. I don’t know—it did what it did, and people still talk about it.”

Despite ruling out a direct involvement in Cena’s farewell matches, Copeland made it clear he treasures their past accomplishments together. “So, our accomplishments we’ll share. But who knows if you see another one? I don’t know. Would it leave the best taste in your mouth? I’d like to think that John and I, we’d make sure we did. But yeah, I’ll be watching from a distance, and I’m hoping that he’s great.”