Adam Copeland (Edge) Files For Several Trademarks Following AEW Debut

After making his AEW debut at WrestleDream, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has filed several trademarks for his upcoming run with the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, he will face Luchasaurus in his first match under the AEW banner on next week’s Tuesday edition of Dynamite. He has signed a full-time contract and will wrestle frequently across all of AEW’s programming.

Copeland applied for several trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office through Wet Yeti, INC, including “Iconoclast,” “The Rogue,” “Cope,” and “Ledgend.” The following are the descriptions:

Mark For: ICONOCLAST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE ROGUE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Mark For: LEDGEND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.