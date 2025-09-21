Adam Copeland Explains How The Spear Became His Signature Move By Accident

AEW star and wrestling legend Adam Copeland spoke with Rock 95 Barrie about a range of topics, including how the Spear has become a widely used move in pro wrestling and how he originally adopted it as his finisher by accident before making it his own signature.

Copeland said, “Goldberg did it first and it struck a chord with people. With me, it was more of an accidental thing. Just needed something to get to the next thing. I did it, and it got a reaction.”

He continued, “As a performer, you go, ‘Wait, that got a reaction. Alright. Keep that in the repertoire.’ It just became more of a thing. Then, I thought, what can I do different than Goldberg or Rhino? I can do them from different places. I don’t think you’re going to see Goldberg do it off a ladder.

Copeland added, “That’s how I looked at it. I can take it, make it mine by doing it off ridiculous places.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)