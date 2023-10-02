Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus Announced For AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

You can officially pencil in the AEW in-ring debut for Adam Copeland.

Following his surprise debut at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 on Sunday night, Copeland’s next appearances for the promotion were announced.

As noted, Tony Khan has confirmed that Copeland will be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite four-year anniversary show, where “The Rated R Superstar” confirmed he will issue his “mission statement.”

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Copeland’s AEW in-ring debut will take place at AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 10, where he will square off against Luchasaurus.

