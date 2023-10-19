Adam Copeland Wants To Wrestle At The Tokyo Dome And Arena Mexico

Former WWE and current AEW star Adam “Edge” Copeland was recently interviewed on the Battleground podcast.

Copeland mentioned taking a photo with Bryan Danielson and Saraya in an AEW ring last week, after all three had returned from career-ending injuries:

“Well, I mean, Bryan and I are not the brightest bulbs on the tree, so it was Saraya who put it together. We’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I mean, we’ve got to get a picture of this’ because just to be able to acknowledge it, to celebrate it, you know, three people who wanted to do this, and I think, three people who always wanted to do this. So the fact that all of us got it back, pretty cool. It was just nice to be able to take that moment for a second and and soak it in, really, because that’s the first time we were all in a ring together and it just kind of dawned on her, thankfully.”

If he would like to step into the ring with anybody outside of AEW:

“That’s pretty exciting, actually, you know, and again, a byproduct of coming here is, oh wait. Hold on a second. Tokyo Dome. That’s on the checklist. Arena Mexico, well, hold on, you know, because I went there once. I was World Champ but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show, so I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast because I just love the culture of Lucha Libre and I’d love the pageantry. Those two things, I think would be very cool as, you know, a lifelong wrestling fan, those are two experiences that I think would be really cool that I just didn’t know would ever be in the cards, so you have to kind of write it off especially after I had to retire in 2011. It’s like, okay, just didn’t get those things done. Now they can get done and that’s pretty fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)