Additional Backstage Details On Chris Jericho’s Return To AEW

The professional wrestling world is still buzzing from the shocking return of Chris Jericho to AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

According to PWInsider.com, there is backstage speculation that Jericho has reached an agreement with AEW on a new deal. The report mentioned that Jericho did not arrive backstage until just before the show went live.

Additionally, it was noted that Jericho filmed extra content for AEW after his in-ring return and participated in a photo shoot. He also made the effort to introduce himself to talents he had not met before while backstage.

Jericho was driven straight to the venue only two minutes before the broadcast was set to begin, and went directly to the gorilla position before his entrance.

During the opening segment, Jericho made a brief appearance, saying just four words: “Winnipeg! AEW! I’m home!”