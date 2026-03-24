Additional Details On Dustin Rhodes’ Backstage Appearance At AEW Taping

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star and pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has been out of in-ring action since July of last year, when Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family defeated him for the TNT Title.

As of March 6th, Rhodes reported enjoying the feel of his new knees following the double-knee surgery he underwent in August.

A recent report from PWInsider.com noted that Rhodes was backstage at the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision. His presence at these events signifies that he is on the mend. It was also mentioned that being backstage in a non-wrestling role might serve as practice for a future producer position when Rhodes eventually retires from full-time wrestling.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Rhodes revealed that he plans to return to the ring in two to three weeks.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Rhodes worked as a producer for last week’s taping and was seen running the ropes in the ring before the show began. This training is likely aimed to ensure he is cleared by AEW’s medical staff for an in-ring return. Johnson added that everyone backstage was happy to have Rhodes back on the road, and the veteran appeared to be in good spirits.