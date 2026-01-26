Additional Details On Talent Backstage At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

PWMania.com previously reported that former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida was seen backstage at last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Orlando, Florida, where she resides.

It was also noted that Will Ospreay was scheduled to attend the show.

According to PWInsider.com, both Shida and Ospreay were present, along with several other notable individuals, including Scott D’Amore, JoJo Offerman, and Veda Scott. The report did not specify whether these additional names were there for work purposes or simply attending as guests.

Shida was previously reported to be visiting, while Ospreay was being evaluated by AEW medical staff as he continues his recovery from surgery.

Scott D’Amore is a former TNA Wrestling executive and the driving force behind the relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, which is partnering with ROH for a Global Wars event in March. JoJo Offerman made an appearance for AEW earlier this month and is expected to be more involved with the company moving forward.

Veda Scott is the spouse of AEW star Mike Bailey and has previously provided commentary for AEW.