Additional Information On WWE’s Plans For Special Homecoming NXT Episode

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s NXT brand is set to return to Full Sail University this Tuesday for a special Homecoming episode of NXT TV.

According to PWInsider.com, there are currently plans for only one live episode of NXT TV to take place at the venue.

The report also notes that there are no plans for additional TV tapings on Tuesday night, as WWE will return to the Performance Center the following week.

The report further states that there will be a celebration on campus featuring WWE and NXT talents participating in classes and lectures.

There is expected to be an official recognition of current and former Full Sail students who have worked on NXT, and WWE plans to announce several scholarships as well.