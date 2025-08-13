Adriana Rizzo Reveals Full Story Behind ACL Injury

WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo has opened up about the ACL injury that has sidelined her from in-ring competition, revealing that she wrestled on a partially torn ligament for over a year before it finally gave out during practice.

In a new video posted to her official TikTok, Rizzo explained how the injury began a year and a half ago.

“I had a partial tear. Partial, not fully. Partial tear on my ACL,” Rizzo said. “A year and a half ago, I was doing a throw over my head and somebody pushed my knee in, partially tore my ACL. Whatever. I’m fine. I worked through it for a year and a half.”

Despite knowing the risks, Rizzo made the choice to keep competing until the injury worsened. “Yes, I knew there was a chance it was gonna fully tear, but I wasn’t about to sit out for a year and a half because I got, you know, a splinter on my ACL,” she said. “I’m gonna get surgery when the whole kabang goes. So, I’m gonna go as long as I can until that happens. Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision.”

Rizzo recalled the moment her knee fully gave out during a practice drill. “I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner and boom, my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes,” she said. “I fall over, I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded and then I was like, well, sh*t, there it goes. There it goes.”

The full video can be viewed below, and PWMania.com sends its best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.