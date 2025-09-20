AEW All Out Card, How To Watch, Start Time

All Elite Wrestling returns with the seventh annual All Out this Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This marks the first time All Out will be held outside the United States and features a special early start time for the main card. With blockbuster matches, huge returns, and new global broadcast options, here’s everything you need to know about AEW’s next big event.
Date, Time & Venue
-
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
-
Venue: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Pre-Show (Saturday Tailgate Brawl): 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
-
Main Card: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT
How to Watch AEW All Out 2025
United States
-
HBO Max – first AEW PPV available here ($39.99)
-
Other streaming platforms: Prime Video, Sling TV, PPV.com, YouTube (typically $49.99)
-
Cable/Satellite PPV: DirecTV, Dish Network, and more
-
In-person venues: All Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar locations nationwide
Canada & International
-
Canada: Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, cable/satellite providers
-
United Kingdom: Prime Video
-
Other markets: Triller TV (FITE), PPV.com, YouTube
⏰ AEW All Out 2025 Start Times
|Region / Time Zone
|Pre-Show
|Main Card
|US Pacific (PT)
|11:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|US Eastern (ET)
|2:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|7:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Europe (CEST)
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|India (IST)
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM (Sun)
|Japan (JST)
|3:00 AM (Sun)
|4:00 AM (Sun)
|Australia (AEDT)
|5:00 AM (Sun)
|6:00 AM (Sun)
AEW All Out 2025 – Final Match Card
Pre-Show – Saturday Tailgate Brawl
-
Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl: Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)
-
Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-
The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
Main Card
-
AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (Fletcher will be stripped of his TNT Title if the Don Callis Family interferes)
-
Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley
-
AEW Women’s World Championship – Four-Way: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla
-
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho
-
AEW Unified Championship – Triple Threat: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada
-
AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Ladder Match: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Josh Alexander)
-
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
-
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. Ricochet & GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
-
Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF
-
Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW All Out Facts
-
First-ever All Out held outside the U.S., live from Toronto.
-
AEW debuts on HBO Max for U.S. streaming.
-
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage reunite as a tag team for the first time since 2011.
-
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a brutal Coffin Match.
-
Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Title against the returning Riho.
-
Multi-title chaos: Okada, Toni Storm, Hangman Page all defending on the same night.
AEW All Out Details
-
When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT
-
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
-
Watch: HBO Max (US), Prime Video, Triller TV (FITE), PPV.com, YouTube, cable/satellite providers
PWMania.com will have live coverage, full match results, and post-show fallout from AEW All Out 2025.