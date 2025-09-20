AEW All Out Card, How To Watch, Start Time

All Elite Wrestling returns with the seventh annual All Out this Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This marks the first time All Out will be held outside the United States and features a special early start time for the main card. With blockbuster matches, huge returns, and new global broadcast options, here’s everything you need to know about AEW’s next big event.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Pre-Show (Saturday Tailgate Brawl): 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Main Card: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

How to Watch AEW All Out 2025

United States

HBO Max – first AEW PPV available here ($39.99)

Other streaming platforms: Prime Video, Sling TV, PPV.com, YouTube (typically $49.99)

Cable/Satellite PPV: DirecTV, Dish Network, and more

In-person venues: All Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar locations nationwide

Canada & International

Canada: Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, cable/satellite providers

United Kingdom: Prime Video

Other markets: Triller TV (FITE), PPV.com, YouTube

⏰ AEW All Out 2025 Start Times

Region / Time Zone Pre-Show Main Card US Pacific (PT) 11:00 AM 12:00 PM US Eastern (ET) 2:00 PM 3:00 PM UK (BST) 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Europe (CEST) 8:00 PM 9:00 PM India (IST) 11:30 PM 12:30 AM (Sun) Japan (JST) 3:00 AM (Sun) 4:00 AM (Sun) Australia (AEDT) 5:00 AM (Sun) 6:00 AM (Sun)

AEW All Out 2025 – Final Match Card

Pre-Show – Saturday Tailgate Brawl

Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl: Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Main Card

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (Fletcher will be stripped of his TNT Title if the Don Callis Family interferes)

Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship – Four-Way: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

AEW Unified Championship – Triple Threat: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Ladder Match: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Josh Alexander)

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. Ricochet & GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF

Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW All Out Facts

First-ever All Out held outside the U.S., live from Toronto.

AEW debuts on HBO Max for U.S. streaming.

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage reunite as a tag team for the first time since 2011.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a brutal Coffin Match.

Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Title against the returning Riho.

Multi-title chaos: Okada, Toni Storm, Hangman Page all defending on the same night.

AEW All Out Details

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Watch: HBO Max (US), Prime Video, Triller TV (FITE), PPV.com, YouTube, cable/satellite providers

PWMania.com will have live coverage, full match results, and post-show fallout from AEW All Out 2025.