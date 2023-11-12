AEW Announces First-Ever Continental Classic Tournament

The inaugural Continental Classic Tournament is coming to All Elite Wrestling.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on November 11 in Oakland, CA., it was announced by Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson that the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament will be taking place across six weeks.

The tournament will feature two groups of six wrestlers each, and they will compete in a round-robin style tournament similar to the G-1 Climax in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It was announced by the AEW President that the tournament will begin on Wednesday, November 22, on AEW Dynamite, and will conclude on December 30 at AEW Worlds End on Long Island, New York.

Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan– The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago! The first entrant? The American Dragon @bryandanielson! Watch #AEWCollision On TNT! pic.twitter.com/6pC9jHEWXd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023