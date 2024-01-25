AEW Announces Matches For This Week’s Episode Of Collision

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision is set.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz ran down the advertised lineup for this Saturday’s two-hour installment of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. the winner of the Rampage Freshly Squeezed Four-Way match for the AEW International Championship, Serena Deeb returns for her first match since 2022, Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata, Mariah May vs. Lady Frost, as well as FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black in an Escape the Cage match.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.