AEW Announces Matches For This Week’s Episode Of Rampage

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz ran down the advertised lineup for this Friday’s one-hour installment of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for the show is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels, Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay, as well as Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a Freshly Squeezed Four-way with the winner challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

